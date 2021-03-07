In brief: Apple has confirmed that the iMac Pro will be discontinued when supplies run out. According to the company, the 27-inch iMac is the preferred option for most professional iMac customers and those who need more power can jump to Apple’s high-end Mac Pro. All of these systems are expected to be upgraded to Arm-based silicon in the near future however.

Apple has quietly added a “while supplies last” label to the iMac Pro product page, and also disabled upgrade options for the computer. MacRumors reached out to Apple, who confirmed that when iMac Pro supplies run out, the computer will indeed be no more.

Apple said that its 27-inch iMac is now the preferred option for pro-level iMac users. These ship with six- and eight-core 10th gen Intel processors and 8GB off the shelf, but are upgradable to a 10-core CPU and 128GB RAM. Customers looking for even more power and expandability have the option of choosing Apple’s Mac Pro tower desktop PC that starts at $5,999.

Also read: Apple M1: Why It Matters

Of course, it’s worth remembering that the iMac line is due an Apple Silicon upgrade soon. The revamped model is also said to borrow from the design of Apple’s high-end Pro Display XDR. It’s rumored for release later this year, so anyone planning on picking up a new iMac might be advised to hold off for now.