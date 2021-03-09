Bottom line: Unusual design touches are a fairly common sight when it comes to gaming laptops, and Dell's revision of the mid-range G15 is no different. The company has announced an updated model that features a speckled paint job if buyers go for either 'Spector Green' or 'Phantom Grey' color. Dell is mum about which CPU is under the hood of the new G15, but the company did say that it can be equipped with RTX 3000 series graphics.

Dell is looking to spice up the mid-range gaming laptop market with its refresh of the G15 series that it recently launched in China. Although the notebook retains the bulky profile and plastic build of its predecessors, the 2021 model features several nifty upgrades inside and a fancy speckled paint finish on the outside.

The 15.6" laptop will have three performance variants, rounded off by a 115W TDP model. While Dell has not officially announced any Intel/AMD CPU options, Notebookcheck reported on leaks last week that suggest an Intel i5-10200H/GTX 1650 combo with 16GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD on the standard 120Hz model, while a more powerful variant could sport an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/RTX 3060 duo and a blistering 360Hz refresh rate display.

To contain all this powerful hardware, the G15's cooling system has been redesigned using Dell's Alienware expertise. There are also subtle design changes to the chassis, including a revised hinge, 4-zone RGB lighting, and a choice between four colors: Dark Shadow Grey, Obsidian Black, Phantom Grey with Speckles, and Spector Green with Speckles. Dell says the laptop is coated in "low-VOC waterborne paint" that's durable and environmentally friendly.

The updated G15 will be hitting the Chinese market first, while a global release is expected to follow over the coming months.