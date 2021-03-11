In brief: Nothing beats buying a monster of a PC—assuming you've got the money. One Australian retailer has come up with a rig that can definitely be described as epic, packing two RTX 3090 graphics cards, an AMD 3990X Threadripper, and a custom cooling solution inside an enormous case. The price? 30,000 Australian dollars, which is about US$23,322.

As reported by Kotaku Australia, the incredible machine was put together by Melbourne-based retailer Aftershock PC, which specializes in custom PCs, builds and high-end laptops. Ali Kaos handed the company AU$30,000 and requested it build the best setup that amount of money could buy.

The result includes not one but two ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 cards. Just one of these would cost around $2,000 in US, though they’re not in stock, obviously. The rest of the specs include an AMD 3990X Threadripper CPU, 128GB G.Skill NEO RAM, and 4TB of storage from the Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 SSDs.

As you can see in the photos, the PC also features a fully customized water cooling system that boasts EK water blocks throughout, three EK D5 pumps, and a 13.2-pound EK Quantum Reflection 1000D distribution plate for those water blocks. It also comes with 18 Corsair fans.

Elsewhere, there are two flow indicators, two temperature monitors, and even an LED screen that, in addition to being yet another way of showing the temps, can be used as a second monitor.

Fitting all that equipment into a PC case meant something very roomy was required. Aftershock turned to the beastly Corsair Obsidian 1000D, but even with its 148-liter volume, the case took a full week of modifying before everything could fit inside. “It took four people just to carry the beast down the stairs,” Aftershock said.

Kaos added that “[It’s] built complete with bioscan deadbolts, fingerprint door handle, with a solid reinforced door and security system. Its own aircon even.”

Considering how much money they spent on this system, Aftershock also included a small bronze plaque with an engraving of Kaos’ name.

The buyer said they would use the PC for 3D scanning, CAD programs, and manufacturing, in addition to gaming. Presumably, they’ll have some high-end monitors to make the most of all that power.