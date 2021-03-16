In brief: Windows 10 is a decent enough operating system these days (though many still prefer 7), but it's far from perfect. One of the bigger frustrations users have with the OS is its many pre-installed bloatware apps that few use, such as Paint 3D. Fortunately, starting with Windows 10's upcoming "Sun Valley" update, Microsoft will begin removing some of these unwanted programs -- for new installations, anyway.

This means that post-Sun Valley, any time you reinstall Windows 10 on your computer or install it for the first time on a different device, you'll no longer see 3D Viewer and Paint 3D in the list of pre-installed apps.

It's not hard to see why Microsoft chose these two programs in particular. The Windows 10 userbase is incredibly varied, and both of these apps are simply too niche to appeal to everyone -- which the ideal pre-installed app should. For example, we can all benefit from Windows 10's Calendar and Calculator apps.

Paint 3D and 3D Viewer have already been removed from the pre-installed app list in the latest Windows 10 Insider builds (starting with version 21332), so it's unlikely that the company will change its mind here.

To be clear, this does not mean these apps are being shuttered entirely. As mentioned before, this change only applies to fresh installs; those who already have Paint 3D and 3D Viewer on their system will be able to keep them if they so choose. Furthermore, the apps will remain available from the Microsoft Store moving forward.

This is a minor change, all things considered, but we're still happy to see Microsoft streamline the new user experience somewhat. Bloatware is bad enough when it comes from a PC builder like Alienware or HP, but it's even more frustrating when it's both built into the OS itself, and completely useless for most customers.

Masthead credit: Wachiwit