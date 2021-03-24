TL;DR: If Watch Dogs Legion is a game you'd like to try but not at its usual $60 price, here's some good news: a free trial of Ubisoft's open-world title begins tomorrow (Thursday, March 25) and runs until Monday, March 29. Plus, the game's standard edition is being reduced by at least 50 percent across all platforms.

Watch Dogs Legion's Free Trial Weekend lets participants try both the single-player and multiplayer aspects of the game. London's eight boroughs will be open, every character recruitable, all activities available, and you'll be able to play the story up until the Skye Larsen mission, which is around halfway through the campaign.

The trial will also allow you to try the multiplayer mode that was recently released following a lengthy delay. The co-op missions and Spiderbot arena are available, but the first Tactical Operation—raid-style co-op multiplayer missions—remains restricted to the full game.

If the free trial whets your appetite for more, there's currently 50% off the standard, gold, and ultimate editions of the game on the Ubisoft Store, along with 10% off the season pass until April 9. The Epic Games store has the same deal running from March 25 to April 8. There are also discounts on the Stadia, Xbox, and PlayStation versions. All progression from the trial will be carried over to the full game.

While not perfect, Watch Dogs Legion gained mostly positive reviews—this writer enjoyed it—though the multiplayer hasn't been as well-received.

Additionally, Ubisoft has announced the availability of Legion's post-launch content for all players, along with exclusive content for season pass holders:

Today: Leader of the Pack, the first Tactical Op which will require teamwork and efficiency, is available to play in the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion. Working with a whistle-blower, DedSec uncovers a deadly initiative that brings the next level of hive-mind-based AI on Urban Drone Warfare. They must race to stop the program at its tracks and will discover a hidden terrifying threat at the heart of it all. In late-May, players will have access to two new PvP modes: Extraction and fan favorite, Invasion, and a new Tactical Op, Project Omni, in the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion. Project Omni is intense and challenging and will need a team of four to infiltrate a secret project to find out why Londoners' Optik devices are negatively affecting their brains. For season pass owners: In late April, Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals will be available alongside a new mission. Late June will see the release of Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline that includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game, and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 fully playable in the single-player campaign and online. In August, Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order from Assassin's Creed will be available as a new playable character alongside new missions.