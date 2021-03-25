Rumor mill: Rumors of the RTX 3080 Ti's imminent arrival have been circulating for months, but Nvidia has yet to confirm the card is even in the works. We recently heard that it is "almost certain" to arrive in mid-April. According to the latest claims, however, the high-end Ampere offering has just been delayed into May.

It was only a couple of weeks ago when Chinese site MyDrivers confidently predicted the RTX 3080 Ti's arrival next month. We've been talking about this Ampere product, which sits between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, for so long now that it does seem likely Nvidia is developing it.

According to a post on the Board Channels forums (via Tom's Hardware), that mid-April launch date has now been pushed back to mid-May.

It's expected that the RTX 3080 Ti will come with a $999 MSRP, placing it between the $699 RTX 3080 and $1,499 RTX 3090. That would put it on par with AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT, but actually buying a graphics card for its MSRP right now is a different matter. Even when retailers have some in stock, which they seldom do, they're way above standard market prices. For example, GameStop, which recently started selling PC hardware, has an RTX 3060 on its site for $690 and an RTX 3070 for $880.

It's speculated that the RTX 3080 Ti will feature the same GA102 GPU as the RTX 3090 but with two of its 82 stream processors disable for 10,240 CUDA cores. Leakers claim it will feature a 1,665 MHz boost clock, 12GB of 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory, and a 384-bit memory interface, which would give it a peak memory bandwidth of memory of 912.4 GBps. The card is also thought to feature the same Ethereum mining limiter as the RTX 3060.

All this needs to be taken with the usual pinch of salt, of course. And even if the RTX 3080 Ti does launch in May, it will suffer the same availability issues as every other new tech product right now.