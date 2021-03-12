Rumor mill: We've been hearing about an RTX 3080 Ti for a while now, though Nvidia has remained typically tight-lipped about the prospect of a new high-end Ampere card. According to latest rumors, not only is the RTX 3080 Ti in the works, it is "almost certain" to arrive in mid-April.

Talk of an RTX 3080 Ti stretches back months. Original reports claimed that the card would feature 20GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory—4GB shy of the RTX 3090—but it's now believed to feature 12GB GDDR6X 384-bit, which is just 2GB more than the RTX 3080.

According to Chinese site MyDrivers (highlighted by regular leaker @momomo_us), the RTX 3080 Ti "is almost certain to be released around mid-April."

A heavy dose of salt needs to be taken with this claim, though the sheer number of reports regarding the RTX 3080 Ti does suggest it will arrive at some point.

It's speculated that the RTX 3080 Ti will feature a GA102 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores, down from the 10,496 that was initially reported. We recently heard that it would feature the same Ethereum mining limiter as the RTX 3060—something we're expecting to see in all future RTX cards, including a possible RTX 3070 Ti.

It will have 12G 19Gbps VRAM and an ETH mining nerf too. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 4, 2021

Expect an RTX 3080 Ti to come with a $999 MSRP, placing it between the $699 RTX 3080 and $1,499 RTX 3090. That price would put it on par with AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT.

If an RTX 3080 Ti does arrive next month, expect it to face the same availability issues as every other new piece of PC hardware and games console right now, a result of the global semiconductor shortage, high demand, and scalpers. Still, another option in the Ampere line would be welcome once the crisis alleviates either later this year or sometime in 2022, depending on who you believe.