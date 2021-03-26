What just happened? Are PC gamers pretty vocal and opinionated about games? Hideo Kojima thinks so, but he's still a fan of the platform. In a recent series of video interviews from publisher 505 Games, the Metal Gear Solid maestro said he feels "a lot of affection and affinity towards the PC."

505 Games, the publisher of Death Stranding's PC version, has launched a series of mini interviews that offer insight into the title and its development.

The first interview features Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima. He's asked why it was important for it to come to PC and the challenges that entailed.

"When I first started in this industry," he said, "I worked on PC games. It was quite a while before I started to make games for consoles, so I feel a lot of affection and affinity towards the PC. Games are developed on PCs, after all. But PlayStation gamers and core PC users are a different market, and the reason Death Stranding is being released on PC is a simple desire for as many people as possible to be able to play the game. What I'm most proud of is the fact that we created and brushed up the PC version or release ourselves. That's something that's usually outsourced, so it's a point of pride for us."

Developing a game for PCs means ensuring it runs on a wide range of hardware—not an easy task, given the vast differences between the more potato-like rigs and high-end systems.

"The question of where to set the baseline was therefore a major issue, and we struggled with that" said Kojima. He added that he's not particularly adept at playing games with a mouse, "but the PC version had to support mouse controls, of course, but configuring them was tricky. I left that to our staff, though."

Kojima said that one of the most important aspects to consider when making a PC version of Death Stranding "is that core PC gamers are pretty vocal and opinionated about games, and making something that would satisfy them was very tricky. I'm glad we took on the challenge, though, because it seems people are pleased with the results."