In a nutshell: Motorola has expanded its budget G series family with a new flagship model, the G100, and the slightly lower-spec G50. Both devices are hitting Latin American and European markets and fall at either side of the mid-range price spectrum. The G100 with its Snapdragon 870 5G chip and 8GB RAM comes in at €499.99 (~$590), while the Snapdragon 480 5G-powered G50 packing 4GB RAM costs €229.99 (~$270).

Higher refresh rate displays have arguably become the most important spec lately to trickle down from flagship phones to mid-range devices. As the latter continue to catch up in terms of RAM, storage, or the number of camera lenses found in their premium counterparts, smoother animations and faster swipes enabled by a high refresh rate display often add as much value to daily usability as, say, a long-lasting battery.

Both of these hardware niceties can be found in Motorola's new G100 and G50, the latest additions to the company's budget-focused line that feature 90Hz displays and 5,000mAh batteries. In the higher-end G100, that's combined with a sizable 6.7-inch 1080p IPS display, 8GB/128GB memory (expandable via microSD), and a 64MP/16MP/2MP quad-camera array with Audio Zoom.

It also has two cameras - 16MP and 8MP - on the front and features support for what Motorola calls the 'Ready For' platform, its Samsung Dex-like offering for extending the smartphone experience to the desktop. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C 3.1 with OTG, 20W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The cheaper G50, meanwhile, has a 6.5-inch 720p 90Hz display with either 4GB/64GB or 4GB/128GB memory configuration. Its triple-camera setup is rounded off by a 48MP wide, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP shooter in the teardrop notch.

Like the G100, the G50 also supports 5G but has slower Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (5.0), and USB-C (2.0) connectivity. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports 15W fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

Both phones run Android 11 out of the box and are launching in select European and Latin American markets. US availability is yet unknown.