The 2021 CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle is an exhaustive certification course that will introduce you to everything you need to know to get started in IT, and right now it’s on sale for $69. This learning bundle will guide you through introductory and advanced knowledge to earn some of the most valuable certifications in the IT industry.

Each of the 16 classes are taught by experts from iCollege, an organization that trains and equips employees from Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 companies. With 1,560 lessons spanning over 450 hours, you’ll be given a comprehensive education you can rely on.

The bundle includes 16 courses, among the highlights:

CompTIA A+: your first step covering essential concepts regarding hardware, virtualization, cloud computing, mobile devices, networking tech and troubleshooting.

The CompTIA IT Fundamentals Certification is an entry-level certification designed to introduce users to basic computer principles. It covers basic IT literacy and ensures one understands the different terminology and the various concepts involved in the IT industry.

CompTIA Security+ is the certification that’s trusted by employers worldwide to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. As a benchmark for best practices in IT security, this certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management.

CompTIA Network+: an internationally recognized certification, validating fundamental networking knowledge and skills.

CompTIA Linux+ teaches you Linux troubleshooting and diagnostics, systems operation and maintenance along with security measures and operations.

CompTIA Cloud+: Covers new technologies supporting the changing cloud market. Analyze system requirements to successfully execute workload migrations to the cloud

Learn at your own pace with lifetime access to all course materials and lessons. Get the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for $69, a discount of 98% from its regular price of over $4,000.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.