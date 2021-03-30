What just happened? As with the RTX 3060 Ti, graphics card makers are pumping out miniature versions of its less-powerful sibling, the RTX 3060. The latest of these is Asus, whose single-fan Phoenix card takes the most recent Ampere release and shrinks it down to a size perfect for small form-factor PCs and HTPC setups.

The Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 (PH-RTX3060-12G) comes with the same specs as the full-size card: 3,584 CUDA cores, 12 GB of 15 Gbps GDDR6 memory, and four display outputs (one HDMI 2.1, three DisplayPort 1.4a). It also features a small factory overclock, increasing its 1,777 MHz reference boost (Game Mode) to 1,807 MHz (OC Mode).

The Phoenix RTX 3060 measures just 17.7 x 12.8 x 5.1 cm (2.55-slots wide), making it ideal for those mini-ITX systems where space is limited. The Verge notes that it’s actually slightly larger than other compact, single-fan RTX 3060 cards from Gainward (170mm), Palit (170mm), and MSI (172mm), which take up just two slots.

Elsewhere, the card requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, and a power supply of at least 650W is recommended. You also get an aluminum backplate, the knowledge that it has undergone a 144-hour gaming stress test, and an axial-tech fan design with dual ball bearings for improved airflow, dispersion, and lifespan.

Earlier this year, MSI announced tiny, single-fan versions of both the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. Asus, meanwhile, also has a compact, dual-fan version of the latter card.

No word on the price or launch date of the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060, but expect it to be almost impossible to find, especially at its MSRP.