Something to look forward to: Borderlands 3, The Long Dark, and Marvel's Avengers are headed to Sony's game streaming service. PlayStation Now may not have the hype that Xbox Game Pass does but this at least allows players to try out games they may not have otherwise played (or wanted to play).

PlayStation Now, the seemingly forgotten cloud streaming service, is getting three new games. Borderlands 3, Marvel's Avengers, and The Long Dark will come to the service on April 6th although Avengers will leave PS Now on July 5th while Borderlands 3 will leave on September 29th.

Marvel's Avengers launched to mixed reviews with many lambasting the live service elements of the game. However, others were positive on the story campaign with protagonist Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) being surprisingly endearing. The addition to PlayStation Now allows players to try out the game without having to shell out full price for the game, including the newly added content.

Borderlands 3, however, was reviewed fairly positively. It was basically a better Borderlands 2 which was already a benchmark in the world of “looter-shooters.”

The Long Dark is an immersive survival game that may surprise gamers who haven't heard of it yet. It was in Steam Early Access for almost three years before finally launching on PC and consoles.

Xbox Game Pass has proven itself to be one of the best reasons to pick up a Series S/X with a wide selection of games, including day one exclusives. PlayStation Now, while sporting a decent library of its own with over 800 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games, doesn't seem to have picked up the same following as Game Pass. Part of that may be that it's streaming only (with the exception of playing PS4 games on a PS4 console). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives players the choice of playing on console/PC or via streaming on a mobile device.

It's unknown if Sony will ever roll PlayStation Now subscriptions into PlayStation Plus though it may compel current PS Plus subscribers to try out the streaming service. Even better, you don't actually need a PlayStation console to use it as there is a Windows client (sorry Apple faithful).

If you aren't already subscribed to PlayStation Now, Sony is giving out a free seven day trial for PS4 and PS5 owners. This would at least allow you to try it out and perhaps play a few older titles that you missed out on.