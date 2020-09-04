Editors Liked

  • Hours of replayable content
  • Online co-op multiplayer action
  • A varied, enjoyable cast of characters at launch
  • Each hero plays differently with its own path of progression
  • Combat is frenetic and satisfying
  • Playing with friends and combining abilities keeps gameplay fresh

Editors Didn't Like

  • Disappointing opening
  • Mission structure can feel oddly confusing and repetitive
  • Live service formula feels detrimental at times
  • Very familiar
  • Minor framerate drops