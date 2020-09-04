Marvel's Avengers
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Games
Price: $59
Marvel’s Avengers works well as a flashy single-player action-adventure if that’s all you’re looking for, particularly if you’re already a fan of Ms. Marvel, and I can see value in picking it up for that alone. I’m a bit skeptical of the live service aspect’s ability to keep me grinding for loot once I hit the level cap, or finish the story-themed post-game missions, but now I’m over that initial hurdle, it is kind of fun to bash waves of enemies with friends.-- As reviewed by Polygon
70
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:2
-
Average:2
-
Bad:4
7.6
User ScoreBased on 89 reviews
as rated by Steam users
- Price:
$59 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Hours of replayable content
- Online co-op multiplayer action
- A varied, enjoyable cast of characters at launch
- Each hero plays differently with its own path of progression
- Combat is frenetic and satisfying
- Playing with friends and combining abilities keeps gameplay fresh
Editors Didn't Like
- Disappointing opening
- Mission structure can feel oddly confusing and repetitive
- Live service formula feels detrimental at times
- Very familiar
- Minor framerate drops