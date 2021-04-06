The big picture: Collectively, the world’s 2,755 billionaires are worth a staggering $13.1 trillion, which is up from $8 trillion in 2020. What’s more, 86 percent of the world’s billionaires are worth more than they were a year ago.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has topped the Forbes annual list of the world’s wealthiest individuals for the fourth year in a row.

As of March 5, 2021, when Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates to calculate net worth, Bezos’ fortune sat at $177 billion. It’s even higher now – based on the previous day’s trading, Bezos is worth nearly $189 billion.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, meanwhile, holds the number two position with a fortune of $151 billion as of March 5. One year ago, he placed 31st with a net worth of just $24.6 billion.

Tech players dominated the upper echelon of wealth holders, accounting for seven of the top 10 spots, and include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at number four with $124 billion, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at fifth with $97 billion, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at number seven with $93 billion and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin at eight and nine with net worths of $91.5 billion and $89 billion, respectively.

