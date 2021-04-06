In brief: The Diablo II alpha won’t include multiplayer and is limited to just three of the seven playable character classes – Amazon, Barbarian and Sorceress – as well as the first two acts of the game. Despite not having multiplayer, gamers are permitted to livestream their single-player experiences on their streaming platform of choice.

Blizzard will conduct a technical alpha test of Diablo II: Resurrected this weekend. If you were among those that pre-registered for the alpha and have some luck on your side, you could be called to participate.

Blizzard said a limited number of PC players will be able to download the technical alpha starting on April 9. Invitations will be distributed throughout the day starting at 7 am Pacific, we’re told, with the test wrapping up around 10 am on April 12.

Minimum and recommended hardware specifications are as follows:

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Video: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Recommended Specifications

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

If you don’t get selected for this round, fret not. Future playable testing phases will be held on a variety of platforms, complete with multiplayer support.

Blizzard noted that it doesn’t have a firm launch date to share at this time, but added that the game will drop in 2021.