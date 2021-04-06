Diablo II: Resurrected playable alpha test kicks off this weekend
Revisit the timeless classicBy Shawn Knight
In brief: The Diablo II alpha won’t include multiplayer and is limited to just three of the seven playable character classes – Amazon, Barbarian and Sorceress – as well as the first two acts of the game. Despite not having multiplayer, gamers are permitted to livestream their single-player experiences on their streaming platform of choice.
Blizzard will conduct a technical alpha test of Diablo II: Resurrected this weekend. If you were among those that pre-registered for the alpha and have some luck on your side, you could be called to participate.
Blizzard said a limited number of PC players will be able to download the technical alpha starting on April 9. Invitations will be distributed throughout the day starting at 7 am Pacific, we’re told, with the test wrapping up around 10 am on April 12.
Minimum and recommended hardware specifications are as follows:
Minimum Requirements
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350
- Video: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 30 GB
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
- Resolution: 1280 x 720
Recommended Specifications
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Video: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 30 GB
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
If you don’t get selected for this round, fret not. Future playable testing phases will be held on a variety of platforms, complete with multiplayer support.
Blizzard noted that it doesn’t have a firm launch date to share at this time, but added that the game will drop in 2021.