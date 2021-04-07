Recap: Alienware has announced its first AMD-powered gaming laptop since the Aurora mALX dropped way back in 2007. That behemoth shipped with an AMD Turion 64 ML-44 CPU, 2GB of DDR PC3200 RAM and a pair of Nvidia GeForce Go 7900 GTX graphics cards. My, how times have changed.

The redesigned Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a 15-inch gaming laptop that can be outfitted with your choice of FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz, or FHD 165Hz display options (the 360Hz and 240Hz panels are also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus tech.

Systems can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. What’s more, there’s user-upgradeable 3200MHz DDR4 memory for the first time, and an optional low-profile mechanical keyboard that was co-developed with Cherry MX.

Should buyers spring for the upgraded keyboard, they can expect a 15 million keystroke lifecycle, 1.8mm total key travel, N-key rollover technology and per-key RGB lighting.

In terms of connectivity, you’ll get a Killer-branded AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 card, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet jack, HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 launches in the US on April 20 starting at $1,793.98.