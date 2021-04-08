Editor's take: Like the original, this second-gen device is meant to be used primarily in landscape mode. That’s readily apparent by looking at the back of the device where Lenovo has positioned the rear camera array and pop-up selfie cam in the center of the handset.

Lenovo has officially taken the wraps off its next flagship gaming phone and boy is it a doozy.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 packs a massive 6.92-inch AMOLED (2,460 x 1,080 resolution) HDR 10+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate that is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the proverbial hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 5G mobile platform alongside up to 18GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Speaking of cameras, the primary shooter features a 64MP OV64A from OmniVision with f/1.9 aperture and an 82-degree field of view while the secondary camera is a 16MP unit with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. The pop-up front-facing camera is a 44MP unit from Samsung with an f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view.

Two other features worth mentioning are the dual 2750mAh battery packs that can be charged simultaneously via the phone’s two USB-C ports, resulting in a full charge in just 30 minutes, and dual active cooling fans to ensure overheating isn’t a concern.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is heading to China later this month and will be available in select markets in Asia Pacific and Europe starting in May. Pricing will vary based on market and configuration, but Lenovo said a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will start at €799.00 (around $950).

No word yet on whether or not Lenovo plans to bring the Duel 2 to the US.