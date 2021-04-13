The big picture: Onlookers believe Apple is gearing up to unveil new iPad Pro models, the largest of which is expected to feature Mini LED display technology offering improved contrast ratios and higher brightness. Manufacturing issues could lead to delayed shipping dates and limited quantities but we won’t know for sure until next week at the earliest.

Apple’s refreshed iPad Pro could break cover sooner than later if the information Siri is sharing with some users is true.

MacRumors recently asked the virtual assistant when Apple’s next event would be, and surprisingly, Siri responded with a nailed-down date – Tuesday, April 20. The event will reportedly take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, although it’ll almost certainly be a pre-recorded “online-only” broadcast.

As the publication correctly notes, Apple typically informs the media of upcoming events about one week in advance, meaning we’re likely to see an official announcement from the company later today.

Apple’s long-rumored AirTags tracker could also make an appearance, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see an updated version of Apple TV showcased as well. The rumored Apple TV + HomePod mashup is still said to be in the early stages of development and likely won't be ready.

An augmented reality device is also reportedly in the pipeline for 2021 but we suspect Apple will save this announcement for later in the year.