In brief: Apple is preparing for a busy 2021 according to one renowned Cupertino analyst. Should everything pan out as predicted, we could see the arrival of the long-rumored AirTag tracker and an AR headset of some sort, plus more new Macs featuring custom Arm-based silicon.

Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities said in a recent research note viewed by MacRumors that Apple’s long-rumored AirTags will finally launch this year. The versatile tracker was originally expected to break cover late last year following a long lead-up but the announcement was ultimately delayed.

At the time, Apple leaker Jon Prosser said the announcement was being postponed until March 2021.

Kuo also said Apple is prepping an augmented reality device for a 2021 debut. It is unclear what form this product will take although we’ve heard rumors of an AR headset and glasses. Tim Cook confirmed Apple’s interest in AR way back in 2016 and they’ve since baked some functionality into the latest iPhones and iPads.

Elsewhere, Kuo said he expects new AirPods to drop this year in addition to new Macs featuring custom Apple silicon. The latter certainly isn’t a surprise considering Apple said last June that the full transition to Arm hardware would take about two years.

Some of the new products could also feature mini LED display tech, which would afford richer colors and improved contrast, among other benefits.

AirTags render courtesy MacRumors