In a nutshell: Microsoft today unveiled new audio and video accessories aimed at the work-from-home crowd. These accessories include a new Modern Webcam, Modern USB-C Speaker, and three headphones. While these can theoretically be used with any other collaboration suite, it's meant for Microsoft Teams but plays nice with any application.

The Modern Webcam is a reasonably clean-looking 1080p webcam that includes HDR and an integrated privacy shutter. The webcam can be mounted to monitors, laptops, and even tripods. It also features "True Look," which can adjust its lighting, focus, and even retouch your face to presumably help you look more presentable.

The Modern USB-C Speaker is a similarly clean-looking speaker that's "optimized for meetings, calls, and music." There are a handful of buttons to control volume, make calls, and even a dedicated button for Teams-specific functions. The built-in omnidirectional microphone can also reduce background noise like your neighbor cutting their grass.

Finally, there are the three headsets, the Modern USB Headset, Modern Wireless Headset, and the Surface Headphones 2 Plus for Business. The wireless version connects via Bluetooth and features on-ear call controls. It promises up to 50 hours of music playback or up to 30 hours of voice calling. Meanwhile, the wired headset has inline call controls, nothing too different from similar products. Of course, both are geared towards Microsoft Teams.

The unnecessarily long Surface Headphones 2 Plus for Business is the business version of their high-end Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones. Like the regular version, the Business variant will also feature 13 levels of noise cancellation. Unfortunately, Microsoft is only selling this to business and education customers.

According to Microsoft, all of these new accessories are scheduled to release in June. The Modern Webcam will be priced at $69.99, the Modern Speaker will go for $99.99, while the Modern USB Headset is priced at $49.99. There is no pricing available for the wireless variant. The business-focused Surface Headphones will retail for $299.99 with a release date of May 4th.