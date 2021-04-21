What just happened? Apple’s long overdue AirTag trackers have finally been revealed. When they go on sale starting April 23, buyers will be able to personalize their trackers with a free engraving consisting of up to four numbers, letters and / or emoji. The customization option is live on Apple’s website and predictably, folks are already testing the waters to see what Apple will – and won’t – engrave on its new product.

As The Verge has discovered, Apple won’t allow the horse emoji followed by the poop emoji, but for some reason, the poop emoji followed by the horse emoji is acceptable.

Similarly, most common four-letter “dirty” words that you can think of are also off limits. You can tinker around with the personalization option over on Apple’s website; just select AirTag then Add engraving.

Apple’s new AirTag tracker starts at $29 individually, or $99 for a pack of four. They’re compatible with most newer iDevices running iOS 14.5 / iPadOS 14.5 or later.

Samsung earlier this year launched its own tracker. The $30 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is similar in functionality to Tile’s offering, but only works with Galaxy phones. A couple of weeks back, Samsung added a new model to the mix, the SmartTag+, that utilizes ultra-wideband technology to help with tracking, for an additional $10.