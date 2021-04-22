In brief: The FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive has been launched in 1 TB, 2 TB, and 5 TB capacities, while the Gaming Hub is available in 8 TB and 16 TB versions. Both drives will begin shipping later this month.

Seagate has announced the new FireCuda Gaming HDD and Hub, both of which feature USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps speeds) and generous storage capacity inside sleek, lightweight enclosures. They're unlikely to shave minutes off your loading screen times but should provide a decent light show as you wait, while also providing a home to accommodate most gaming backlogs.

Both drives feature customizable RGB lighting, allowing gamers to add some extra atmosphere to their already atmospheric gaming rigs, and can be configured with Seagate's Toolkit software or kept in sync with other RGB peripherals via Razer's Chroma lighting.

In addition to storage and the customizable RGB, the FireCuda Gaming Hub has 1 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A ports on the front and can be placed horizontally or vertically. Given its larger storage capacity, the Hub also weighs a rather chunky 1.3 kg (16 TB) vs. the external drive's fairly light 0.2 kg (5 TB).

The FireCuda HDD costs $79.99/1TB, $109.99/2 TB, and $179.99 for the 5 TB version. The gaming hub starts at $219.99 for the 8 TB model and $399.99 for the 16 TB version. Both drives come with Seagate's three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty.