In brief: There is certainly a vocal minority who view the iPhone 12 mini as the best iPhone model in recent history, but most people prefer the larger screen of the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. Even the iPhone 11 is a more popular choice, at least in the US.

Apple may have announced a new color for the iPhone 12 mini at the recent "Spring Loaded" event, but that may not make it more enticing for consumers, who mostly prefer the larger models. Rumors suggest the company will, at most, make one more generation of iPhone available in a diminutive size for people with smaller hands.

Earlier this year, an analysis from Counterpoint Research revealed that US sales of the iPhone 12 mini were a mere 5 percent of overall sales of the iPhone 12 lineup. Some speculate that the smaller size is less appealing because it offers less battery life and less screen estate for web browsing, gaming, and streaming. Another possible reason is the price, which is only $100 lower than the standard size iPhone 12.

New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners seems to confirm that demand for the iPhone 12 mini has remained weak throughout the first quarter of 2021. In fact, Apple sold fewer units of it than the iPhone SE, which also sees less demand than it did a year ago. The study suggests that the 'mini' was a sales flop, and Cupertino overestimated the market for it, a supposition supported by Apple's decision to cut production by 20 percent.

Otherwise, the iPhone 12 lineup made up 61 percent of the US iPhone sales for the three months ending in March, with the 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max models seeing relatively equal demand between them. The iPhone XR made up 9 percent of all sales, but its popularity is fading quickly in favor of the iPhone 11, which was the best seller for the quarter. Of course, shareholders love this news, as the average selling price of iPhones sold in the US has gone from $795 in Q1 2020 to $847 a year later.