In brief: Due to the company's unexpected growth since 2018, Apple plans to spend over $430 billion to increase its workforce in the US with 20,000 employees during the next five years. The investment plan also includes expanding Apple's current infrastructure and the construction of a new campus and R&D center in North Carolina.

In 2018, Apple announced a $350 billion investment to create 20,000 new jobs in the span of five years, but things went better than expected, leading to a revision of the original plan. Today the company presented it, and it seems Apple will increase its investment by $80 billion over the next five years. This investment will help stimulate the US economy by building and expanding more sites in the US, creating 20,000 job openings, and promoting the use of national suppliers.

Apple's latest investment plan will allow the company to further develop its silicon engineering and 5G technology, but that's not all. The tech giant also plans to spend its capital on national suppliers, Apple TV+ productions, and increase its physical infrastructure with new data centers, office spaces, and campus, and expanding existing ones.

Apple plans to spend over $1 billion in North Carolina to create a new campus and a development hub in the Research Triangle area. This investment will create over 3,000 new job opportunities in fields such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and more.



Besides North Carolina, Apple will invest in other states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Washington, Iowa, and Texas, where it's building a new data center scheduled to open next year. The construction and operation of Apple's new facilities will adhere to the company's environmental-friendly objectives, promoting the use of green and renewable energies.

The company will also create jobs in areas such as silicon engineering, 5G, and electronics manufacturing, working with over 9,000 suppliers and companies across the US. Moreover, Apple will keep promoting its Advanced Manufacturing Fund, which has been quite successful in the creation of new technologies.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said that "at this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states." He also added that Apple is "creating jobs in cutting-edge fields... investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future."