Why it matters: Remember when 144Hz was the highest refresh rate offered by monitors? That’s been increasing over the years, with several products now offering 360Hz panels, but Acer’s next entry in the Nitro XV2 series takes the refresh crown: it’s overclockable to a monstrous 390Hz.

KitGuru spotted the Acer Nitro XV242Q F, which uses an IPS panel. It might only be 24.5-inches and 1920 x 1080, but it does have a lightning fast 0.5ms G2G response time and support for both AMD FreeSync Premium with VRR.

The marquee feature is that refresh rate. The Nitro is set to 360Hz out of the box, but there’s an option in the settings to add an extra 30Hz, pushing it up to 390Hz. That’s probably overkill for most people, though it could give competitive gamers an edge in FPS titles such as CS:GO.

You’re also going to need a meaty graphics card to get the most out of this monitor, something that's easier said than done, given the current state of the market.

Elsewhere, the Acer Nitro XV242Q F features 400 nits of brightness (VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified), 1000:1 static contrast ratio combined, 8-bit color depth, and 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Port-wise, it comes with 2x HDMI 2.0 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.4. You also get a pair of integrated 2W speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There’s no official word on a release date or price for this monitor, but it was listed for €530, which converts directly to $639.