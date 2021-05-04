What just happened? More apparent evidence has arrived that suggests the RTX 3080 Ti will be here soon. A few overseas retailers are already listing the card, and, in some cases, with prices—though we’re hoping these are placeholders as they reach almost $2,300.

As reported by VideoCardz, a Polish site called X-Kom has listed the RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC; the same card captured in a photograph last week. There's no price on the upcoming Ampere product’s page, but more new listings from New Zealand and Australia reveal both the estimated launch date and possible selling points.

The same RTX 3080 Ti Ventus appears on New Zealand's Aquila Technology site for 2,543 NZD, or $1,822. The store also has the Gigabyte Gaming OC card for 3,153 NZD, which is a jaw-dropping $2,259. Interestingly, the former card is down as being in stock on May 13.

Image via VideoCardz

An Australian retailer (Perth Technical Services Pty) has listed both the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC for the same price: 1,732 AUD, or $1,341. They’re labeled with an NDA for “late May.”

The RTX 3080 Ti was long predicted to come with the same MSRP as AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT ($999), but that’s been revised to $1,099. While it’s true that the current market means retailers rarely list cards at their MSRPs, the prices here seem hugely inflated. Hopefully, they're just placeholders.

There are differing reports on when the RTX 3080 Ti will launch. Most had agreed on May 18 being Nvidia’s announcement date, with the card releasing on May 26. However, TechPowerUp believes both the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti will be revealed on May 31 before launching sometime in June. The publication adds that the review embargoes are June 2 for the RTX 3070 Ti and June 9 for the RTX 3080 Ti.

A recent GPU-Z screenshot of the RTX 3080 Ti showed it with 10,240 CUDA cores, a 384-bit memory bus, a 1,365 MHz base clock, and a 1,665 MHz boost. It’s predicted to come with a mining limiter, but expect buying one to be no easier than purchasing any graphics card right now.