Editor's take: Sony’s PlayStation 5 remains next to impossible to find at retail, but maybe shoes modeled after the new console will prove easier to obtain? On second thought, considering how much sneaker culture has grown in recent years, maybe not.

Sony is again partnering with Nike and basketball player Paul George on the new PG 5 PlayStation 5 sneakers. The white and black upper is inspired by the console itself, accented with touches of gray and blue alongside graphics that match the symbols found on the PS5’s DualSense controller.

PlayStation 5 designer Yujin Morisawa worked closely with Nike and George on the design of the shoe.

This isn’t the first time Sony and Nike have come together on a collaboration of this caliber. Back in 2018, the two created the PG 2 PlayStation Colorway sneakers, which featured a built-in lithium battery to illuminate the PG and PlayStation logos. It doesn’t appear as if the new PG 5s have such functionality.

Interested parties can look for the PG 5 PlayStation 5 Colorway kicks to drop in select regions starting May 14. They carry an MSRP of $120 although given what we suspect will be limited availability, the street price (if you can find them) could be a good bit higher.