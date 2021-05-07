Recap: Google late last year announced pending changes to its Google Photos unlimited high quality storage policy. A quick check of the calendar reveals that the new policy is scheduled to go into effect in just a few weeks, so we wanted to remind you of everything it entails.

Starting June 1, any new photos and videos uploaded to Google’s sharing and storage service will count against the free 15GB of capacity that comes with every Google account (or the additional storage you might have purchased as a Google One member). Notably, Google account storage is shared across Photos, Drive and Gmail, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when divvying up space.

The changes don’t go into effect until June 1, meaning you’ve got until then to upload as many photos and videos as you’d like.

Also worth acknowledging is the fact that users with a Pixel smartphone are exempt from this exception.

It would be remiss of me not to also mention the risks associated with any and every cloud storage solution. While most companies take multiple precautions to prevent data loss, mishaps do happen. Simply put, nobody cares more about your memories than you do. If the photos and videos you’re uploading to cloud storage are priceless to you, I’d highly recommend looking into a local backup strategy.

Image credit jakkapan