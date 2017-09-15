Google Photos App

Google Photos is the home for all your photos and videos, searchable and organized by the people, places, and things that matter.

Visual Search: Your photos are now searchable by the people, places and things that appear in your photos. Looking for that fish taco you ate in Hawaii? Just search “Hawaii” or “food” to find it even if it doesn't have a description. Note: Face grouping is not available in all countries.

Auto Backup: Keep all your photos and videos safe and accessible from any device. Choose free, unlimited cloud storage available at high quality, or store up to 15GB original size for free (shared across your Google account).

Save Space on Your Device: Google Photos can help you clear safely backed up photos and videos from your device so you never have to worry about deleting a photo to make space.

Bring Photos to Life: Automatically create montage movies, interactive stories, collages, animations, and more.

Editing: Transform photos with the tap of a finger. Use simple, yet powerful, photo and video editing tools to apply filters, adjust colors, and more.

Sharing: Share hundreds of photos instantly with shareable links and use whichever apps you’d like to share.

What's New:

Android version 3.5.0:

Once you watch a video it will be cached for faster replay without using additional data

Performance improvements

