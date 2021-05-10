The fine print: Best Buy’s fine print notes that the offer is limited to one of each accessory per order. Furthermore, if you remove any of the qualifying items from your cart or cancel all or part of your order, you won’t receive the promotional savings. Also, clearance and open-box items are excluded from the promotion.

Best Buy is currently offering up to 25 percent off select Razer gaming accessories. Best yet, some of the gear is already marked down from its regular price so you’ll save even more. Here’s how it works.

Best Buy will knock 20 percent off the purchase of two select Razer products. Savings will be reflected in your cart once the items have been added. Shoppers can add a third item to their cart and score an additional five percent off, pushing the total discount to 25 percent.

As mentioned, some items are already marked down a bit. The Razer Huntsman Elite wired gaming keyboard, for example, usually goes for $199.99 but is currently priced at $159.99.

It’s unclear how long Best Buy plans to offer the promotion so if you see something of interest, it might be worth going ahead and buying sooner rather than later.

Image credit Naan, Mehaniq