What just happened? Asus' ROG Zephyrus laptops have long combined power with innovation, and its latest entries in the series are no different. The New Zephyrus M16 and S17 were revealed today following the announcement of Intel's 35-65W Tiger Lake H processors and Nvidia's new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti for high-performance laptops. The S17 is particularly interesting as it has a keyboard that automatically rises for more comfortable typing.

Asus announced several laptops in the wake of the Intel-Nvidia reveal earlier today, including the Zephyrus models. The Zephyrus M16 boasts an 11th-gen Core i9-11900H Tiger Lake CPU along with the option of an RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, or RTX 3070 GPU.

Also read: Intel and Nvidia launch 11th-gen Tiger Lake H45 CPUs and RTX 3050 GPUs for gaming and high-performance laptops

The Zephyrus M16 features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync. Asus notes that the small bezels allow the screen to fit on a 15-inch chassis.

You also get Pantone validation, 100% coverage DCI-P3 color gamut, and support for Dolby Vision. Elsewhere, there's up to 48GB of DDR4-3200, a 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD or 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, a 90 WHr battery with fast charging, and a 720p webcam.

On the outside, there's a dot matrix design on the lid, similar to the one on the Zephyrus G14, with a prismatic film for a shimmering effect. Its RGB-backlit keyboard, meanwhile, uses a Ergolift hinge so the display can open up to 180-degrees.

Moving onto the larger Zephyrus S17 (top), the laptop adds an optical mechanical keyboard the rises five degrees for maximum typing comfort and improved airflow. It also boasts up to a Core i9-11900H CPU, while GPUs reach the RTX 3080. The screen gets an upgrade, too, with both 17.3-inch QHD (165Hz) with G-Sync and 4K (120Hz) options, while storage comes in the form of three M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 RAID0 SSDs.

Asus also announced that its existing lineup of ROG and TUF gaming laptops would start offering RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti mobile GPU options. Asus says all the new laptops are arriving in the second quarter of 2021, but no word yet on pricing.