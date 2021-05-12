In a nutshell: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids adds a whole new gigantic map to the core game, namely Ireland. It brings a new story/quest arc involving Irish lore, side quests, armor, weapons, and more. It will be available separately but is also included in the Season Pass.

Ubisoft just dropped a trailer for Wrath of the Druids (below), a massive expansion of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla world. Set in Ireland, Wrath introduces players to Irish myth and lore involving a pagan sect of druids. It is a vast additional map with four new regions to explore. The DLC adds new story content, enemies, armor, weapons, mythological creatures, and skills.

Players can venture over to Ireland after reaching a base level of 55. So they do not need to finish the main game to get started in the expansion, although why rush it? There is a reason Valhalla was Ubisoft's best-selling PC launch ever.

As you might expect, the druids in Wrath are not the tree-hugging, peaceful variety. They are warriors who are pissed off that the Christians are eradicating them. The High King Flann Sinna seeks to reunite Ireland and bring peace between the Christians and pagans. You can bet that peace will only come after protagonist Eivor does a lot of killing.

Ubisoft did a decent job of recreating medieval Ireland, and the scenery is gorgeous. It should be fun to explore for that aspect alone, but rest assured there will be a lot to do there as well.

Wrath of the Druids is available starting tomorrow, May 13, on PC and all current and last-gen consoles. It's $25, but the Season Pass is only $40 and gets you the first DLC (The Legend of Beowulf), Wrath, and the quest pack The Siege of Parris, which lands this summer.

And no, it doesn't appear that you can fight a leprechaun. But who knows? Developers do like to leave Easter eggs. Scour the entire map, and maybe, just maybe, you'll stumble upon one of the little fellas and fight him for his lucky charms.