Forward-looking: If you’re one of the many people, this writer included, still failing to secure a PS5, Sony feels your pain, but the company previously warned that demand could outweigh supply throughout 2022. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan says he “hopes” the situation will return to normal in the second half of the year.

The PlayStation 5 is one of many products that have been frustratingly difficult to find in stock since launching late last year. The pandemic-induced unprecedented demand and chip shortages, combined with scalpers, have ensured that buying one is a combination of luck and persistence.

Following the release of the company’s financial results last month, Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki warned that even if the firm could secure more components and boost PS5 production next year, supply still won’t be able to catch up with demand. But Ryan has a more optimistic outlook. “We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation,” he told Wired.

“We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period,” Ryan added.

Sony revealed that 7.8 million PS5 units have already been sold, more than the PS4 managed during the same launch period. We don’t know how many of these were bought only to be resold at a profit, though.

With warnings that the chip shortage will last well into next year, Ryan could just be trying to appease angry fans more than anything; the use of the word “hope” is pretty telling. He previously told the Financial Times that there was no guarantee of demand for the PS5 being met by the time the 2021 holiday season rolls around. Still, we can always hope.