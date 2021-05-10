Forward-looking: If you’re one of the many gamers who still haven’t been able to grab a PlayStation 5, there’s always the comforting knowledge that availability should be back to normal next year. Unfortunately, that may not be the case. Sony itself has reportedly confirmed that the console’s short supply will remain throughout 2022.

Following the release of its financial results last month, Sony told analysts that even if its supply of components improves and production is ramped up next year, meeting demand for the PS5 will still be challenging.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing, reports Bloomberg.

Sony admitted that it needs to boost the number of PS5 units being produced as soon as possible to get more of the consoles onto shelves. One analyst questioned whether the company was failing to capitalize on the number of consumers opting for home-based entertainment as a result of the pandemic, but Totoki believes demand will remain high even as lockdowns ease and more people are vaccinated.

The PS5 sold 7.8 million units by March, more than what the PS4 managed during the same launch period. There was some less welcome news: January - March sales were down QoQ, while the number of active PlayStation Network users in Q1 2021 was down to 109 million from 114 million a year earlier. Despite the problems, Sony still hopes to sell 15 million PS5s by April 2022. The company is also rumored to be working on a PS5 redesign set to start production next year.

News that PS5 shortages may continue throughout next year isn’t too surprising, given that both analysts and semiconductor giant TSMC have both warned that the current situation could last a long time.

If you are lucky enough to own a PlayStation 5, check out the latest Game Boost trailer from Sony.