In a nutshell: PC peripheral maker Logitech has launched Scribe, a dedicated whiteboard camera that uses AI wizardry to make presenters transparent, automatically enhance marker lines and text, and detect post-it notes. It's meant to help users collaborate with their off-site colleagues by presenting a real-time view of the whiteboard either through Zoom Rooms (Windows and Mac) or Microsoft Team Rooms on Windows. Logitech says the Scribe also works as a conventional USB webcam on "virtually" all video conferencing apps.

It looks like a table lamp mounted horizontally, but Logitech's new Scribe whiteboard camera is designed to help presenters deliver their content effortlessly during virtual meetings. The $1,200 gadget comes with a custom lens and built-in AI that enables a transparency effect to allow participants to see through the presenter and enhances dry marker sketches and text for clarity.

It can also detect post-it notes and comes with a wireless share button (Bluetooth) for instantly broadcasting whiteboard content into video meetings. The sharing feature only works with Zoom Rooms at launch, while Microsoft Teams Rooms compatibility is listed as coming soon. Logitech also notes upcoming support for Zoom Appliances to set up meetings with devices such as the RoomMate and Rally Bar.

The Scribe can output at 1080p/15fps, while its lens can cover a whiteboard of max 1.2 x 2m or 4 x 6 ft (height x width). It can also be used as a simple (albeit very expensive) webcam with any PC/laptop via USB.

It comes with an installation kit for wall mounting, two 5m/16.4ft Cat5e network cables, a dongle transceiver, and a power supply, among other items. Logitech is currently selling the Scribe in select markets with a 2-year extendable warranty.