In brief: Make room in your schedule because the Summer Game Fest is coming back this year on June 10th. This 2021 edition will be an all-digital event, however following the fan's feedback, the organization decided to pack more presentations in a shorter time frame, scheduling all presentations to June and July.

The 2021 Summer Game Fest starts on June 10th at 11:00 AM PT with 'Kickoff Live!,' a world premiere showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley, featuring a live performance by Weezer, and much more. During an interview, Geoff Keighley stated this showcase will include "more than a dozen" world premieres and include about "20 or 30 games."

As part of the event, Ubisoft will host Ubisoft Forward on June 12th at noon, showing what the publisher has in store for us. This presentation will also be a part of E3 2021, meaning that both events will co-stream it.

Valve will also take part in the event. From June 16th to the 22nd, they will be hosting the Steam Next Fest, where players can try out hundreds of demos available to download on the store. Electronic Arts will also host an EA Play Live event on July 22nd to promote their upcoming games. The event's time will be shared at a later date.

The Summer Game Fest list of partners is extensive, including names like Activision, Blizzard, Capcom, EA, Epic, PlayStation, Riot, Sega, Valve, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Xbox, and many others. According to Geoff, most of these companies will debut something during the 'Kickoff Live!' event.

Geoff added that due to the pandemic, the number of games to be released in 2021 should be inferior to previous years. Publishers and developers working on games at later stages of development finished them with slight delays while working from home. Other games in the early stages of production were more affected, significantly slowing down their development and pushing back their launch.

Don't expect to have a "golden-age of E3" kind of showcase in 2021, but we'll probably still see some big announcements like the yearly Call of Duty and FIFA games, the new Battlefield, and some titles listed in our list of 'Most Anticipated PC Games of 2021.'