A no-brainer: For EA, it was really a pretty easy decision to support both console generations. Considering the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only launched in November and given the aforementioned inventory and scalper issues, EA would be losing out on a massive install base if it didn’t put out a version of Battlefield for the PS4 and Xbox One.

A PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S won’t be required to play the next iteration in EA’s popular Battlefield franchise.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson during the company’s latest earnings call confirmed that the next game in the long-running first-person shooter franchise will be available for both current-gen (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and next-gen systems. That’s especially good news for gamers that haven’t yet been able to get their hands on a new console due to inventory issues as well as those that are still milking value from current-gen machines.

Wilson also noted that they have four studios focused on making the game “the best possible Battlefield it can be.”

Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for Battlefield teased a potential reveal in June.

Oh, and the game is also coming to the PC, should you have little interest in playing it on a console.

The new Battlefield game is expected sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Post a comment 9 interactions