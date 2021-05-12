A no-brainer: For EA, it was really a pretty easy decision to support both console generations. Considering the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only launched in November and given the aforementioned inventory and scalper issues, EA would be losing out on a massive install base if it didn’t put out a version of Battlefield for the PS4 and Xbox One.

A PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S won’t be required to play the next iteration in EA’s popular Battlefield franchise.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson during the company’s latest earnings call confirmed that the next game in the long-running first-person shooter franchise will be available for both current-gen (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and next-gen systems. That’s especially good news for gamers that haven’t yet been able to get their hands on a new console due to inventory issues as well as those that are still milking value from current-gen machines.

Wilson also noted that they have four studios focused on making the game “the best possible Battlefield it can be.”

Words that rhyme with Soon:



June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for Battlefield teased a potential reveal in June.

Oh, and the game is also coming to the PC, should you have little interest in playing it on a console.

The new Battlefield game is expected sometime in the third quarter of this year.