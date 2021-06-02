Highly anticipated: Microsoft has sent invites to an event on June 24th, at 11:00am ET, asking users to join them "to see what's next for Windows." The event will be hosted by Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Microsoft teased the "next generation of Windows" during the Build conference a week ago. What will change with the next major Windows release is left for anyone to guess until something official is said about it, however if the Sun Valley enhancements make it to this release, it could mean a significant UI overhaul is on the way, including the revamp of old icons and a floating start menu. A reported massive redesign to the Microsoft Store could also be part of the update.

The supposed graphic overhaul, easier app management and support for unpackaged Win32 apps would surely be welcomed by both users and devs.

With Windows 10X canceled, Microsoft has confirmed it plans to implement some of its features into Windows 10. While we wait for that, you can update your system with the Windows 10 May Update, which brings various quality of life tweaks. This update certainly won't rejuvenate your system, but the included improvements surely are welcome.

If you're interested in watching the reveal of the "next-generation of Windows," set a reminder and tune in on June 24th at 11:00am ET.