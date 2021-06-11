Editor's take: As a sports car enthusiast, it’s hard not to salivate over the sort of acceleration the Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of. According to founder Elon Musk, no production vehicle has ever been able to turn in a 0-60 mph time under two seconds.

Tesla last night hosted an event at its test track in Fremont, California, in which it delivered the first batch of Tesla Model S Plaid electric vehicles to their respective buyers.

Plaid is the latest iteration of Tesla’s premium Model S sedan. It features a tri-motor design that goes above and beyond the company’s “Ludicrous” version in virtually every way.

The all-wheel drive sedan boasts an EPA estimated range of 390 miles with a peak power output of 1,020 horsepower. Factor in the instant torque you get from an electric powertrain, and you get 0-60 mph speeds of 1.99 seconds, a quarter mile time of 9.23 seconds and a top speed of up to 200 mph (with the proper wheels and tires, which won’t be available until fall 2021).

I’m mildly disoriented in the very best of ways after that. 😂 Holy sh*t @elonmusk @Tesla pic.twitter.com/pFf9UATC9d — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) June 11, 2021

On stage, Musk highlighted the Plaid’s new battery pack technology, the carbon-sleeved rotors Tesla designed for the drive motors and the vehicle’s improved cooling system. Recharging capability has also been improved, with a 15-minute stint at a Supercharging station capable of supplying 187 miles of range.

Tesla’s Model S Plaid starts at $129.990 and is available to order over on the company’s website.