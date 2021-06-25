Bottom line: From now through July 1, you can score a copy of Sonic Mania from the Epic Games Store free of charge. Even at its original $19.99 asking price, the game felt like a solid value. As a freebie, it’s a no-brainer, especially if you enjoyed the fast-paced gameplay that the original entries provided.

The platformer launched in the summer of 2017 as a love letter to the original Sonic games from the Sega Genesis era. It features classic gameplay with pixel-perfect 2D graphics that run at a buttery smooth 60 frames per second.

Sonic proved to be a thorn in the side of Nintendo and its mascot Mario throughout the 90s, wowing gamers with speedy gameplay that’s still impressive 30 years later (the soundtracks weren't bad, either). The first game’s success led to a sequel, then another, and so on. Ultimately, Sonic became one of the most recognizable franchises in gaming history.

Back in May, Sega as part of its ongoing 30th anniversary celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog announced a new compilation that’ll include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. Sonic Origins, as it is being called, is expected later this year across multiple platforms.

As for Sonic Mania, you have until July 1 at 10 a.m. to secure your free copy from the Epic Games Store.