WTF?! In a post explaining how to pick a graphics card, Micro Center said that AMD's products needed "modification or regular maintenance to keep working as intended," while Nvidia’s were "plug and play." Micro Center’s CEO has since apologized.

It’s reasonable to root for one team over another, but Micro Center didn’t just exhibit a preference for Nvidia, they outright lied about the quality of AMD graphics cards.

Here’s the offending portion of the original post, immortalized in tweet form.

Typically AMD graphics cards are more affordable but can require some modification or regular maintenance to keep working at intended. On the other hand, Nvidia graphics cards function much like video game consoles and essentially work in a plug and play fashion. The ease of use and stability of Nvidia GPUs have made them the most popular choice among gamers and streamers. Nvidia cards also support ray tracing and DLSS, which work together to provide gamers the highest quality graphics possible without sacrificing frame rates.

AMD graphics cards are just as easy to use as Nvidia’s. They both require the same amount of driver maintenance and benefit equally from repasting and cleaning every year or two. Both qualify as plug (tighten a screw!) and play. And while Nvidia’s cards do have the benefit of ray tracing and DLSS, AMD’s cards have similar features, as Micro Center’s President and CEO Rick Mershad describes in his apology.

Incorrect information pertaining to AMD graphics cards was inadvertently published on our website. This was published without properly vetting the information within, and we deeply apologize for the error. AMD graphics cards offer top-of-the-line performance, including ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) for maximum visual performance, as well as easy installation, with no upkeep beyond standard driver updates.

He goes on to promise to monitor Micro Center’s posts better. To their credit, searching for graphics cards on Micro Center’s website yields a reasonable mix from both AMD and Nvidia, all equally overpriced and unavailable.

We’re pretty sure that the post was written by a lone Nvidia fanboy without approval. If nothing else, the post’s bad grammar indicates that it wasn't reviewed by anyone senior.