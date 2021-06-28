Why it matters: Lenovo has a new Android tablet in the pipeline in the Yoga Tab 13. It checks all the usual boxes but the real talking points are its kickstand and external monitor capabilities. Will these features be enough to help the slate stand out from the sea of existing tablets already on the market?

Versatility is the name of the game with Lenovo’s latest Android tablet.

The Yoga Tab 13 packs a 13-inch (2,160 x 1,350) LTPS LCD display boasting a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The 10,000 mAh battery supplies up to 12 hours of video playback and it ships running Android 11 out of the box.

The stainless steel kickstand features an anti-fingerprint coating and is designed to enable multiple modes of use for hands-free viewing. You can even use the kickstand as a hanger to dangle the device from, say, a door hook.

Lenovo’s latest can also function as a portable secondary display; simply connect it to your laptop via the included micro-HDMI to USB cable to get up and running.

The Wi-Fi 6 certified Yoga Tab 13 is offered in black with Alcantara trim and tips the scales at 830g (1.83 pounds). Lenovo’s press release only mentions EMEA pricing and availability (starting at €799 including VAT this month) although in reaching out to Lenovo, our PR contact confirmed it'll be available in North America in July starting at $679.99.