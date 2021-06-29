In brief: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 phones are rumored to launch in August, which means renders of the devices are leaking all over the internet, some of which appear official.

Last week saw prolific leaker Even Blass tweet images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. They appear to be official Samsung press release photos, and in the case of the Z Fold 3, confirm support for the Galaxy S Pen.

A listing for the device on the FCC website also mentions the S Pen, which would make the Z Fold 3 the only other handset outside of the Note series and Galaxy S21 Ultra to support Samsung’s stylus.

The FCC listing also confirms the Z Fold 3’s mmWave 5G and UWB (ultra-wideband) support, 9W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and MST for Samsung Pay. The device is said to feature a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner screen, a 6.2-inch cover display, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. It’s also rumored to be cheaper than the Z Fold 2, coming in at $1,600.

Looking to Samsung’s other premium offering, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, GizNext has just published more renders of the flip-style handset. The new model is said to feature a dual-tone color scheme and a larger (1.9-inch) external cover screen, while the 6.7-inch 25:9 internal display from the predecessor remains unchanged.

The Z Flip 3's rear dual-camera layout is now vertical, there’s a bigger battery, and it will reportedly have an under-screen selfie cam. Like the Z Fold 3, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 will be powering everything. It’s expected to be priced at $1,400 and could be available in at least eight color options.

The handsets are rumored to be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event next month and launch sometime in August. Better get saving if you're interested.