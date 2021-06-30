The big picture: Traditional coverage maps aren’t exactly the most reliable means of determining whether or not a mobile network truly offers coverage where you need it. No, for that, the best approach is to simply test it out for yourself. The problem is, that hasn’t exactly been a frictionless option, until now.

T-Mobile recently expanded its Test Drive program to include newer iPhones, and it sounds like a seamless way to take T-Mobile’s network for a spin.

Per the promotion, those with an iPhone XS or newer can download the T-Mobile Network Test Drive app to get started. From there, just follow the on-screen prompts to get going. T-Mobile will supply you with a trial number as well as 30 days or 30GB of high-speed data to go along with unlimited talk and text, all for free.

There are no contracts to contend with, and you don’t even have to submit a credit card number. You even get to hang on to your existing carrier and number during the trial. Those with a 5G-enabled iPhone can even take T-Mobile’s next-gen network for a test drive as part of the deal.

T-Mobile’s Test Drive program isn’t new, but the addition of iPhones supporting eSIM technology is. Additional details and restrictions are available for viewing over on T-Mobile’s website.

Image credit nikkimeel