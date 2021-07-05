What just happened? The RTX 3070 is a fantastic card, but how could it be made better? Give it a Godzilla-themed makeover, that’s how. Thankfully, MSI has partnered with Toho Co., Ltd to do just that. Check out the MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x GODZILLA.

What would presumably be the king of the monsters’ favorite graphics card has appeared on VideoCardz. It’s based on MSI RTX 3070 LHR SUPRIM SE that launched last month, complete with the latest RTX 3070 GPU that has Nvidia’s Lite Hash Rate (LHR) enabled to make it less appealing to crypto miners.

The card features an Extreme Performance Mode that can be applied through Dragon Center software for boosting speeds to 1,785 MHz—the default clock is 1,770 MHz. It also comes with a triple-fan design, three DisplayPort outputs, a single HDMI port, a thermal design point of 240 watts, and a dual 8-pin power connector.

The design itself is likely going to be the most appealing element of the card, with its black and amaranth color scheme and Godzilla making an appearance on the brushed aluminum backplate.

It's unclear if the RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x GODZILLA will get a release outside of its likely target country of Japan when it launches later this year, but one imagines that the demand would be there. No word on the price, either.

MSI already has plenty of merchandise featuring its own scaly mascot—Dragon Lucky—including plushies, Lego sets, figurines, key rings, and even a costume hat. The company plans to release an anniversary-themed GPU later this year to celebrate reaching 30.