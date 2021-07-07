What just happened? Intel Ice Lake-U and Lakefield SKUs have only been available for two years, but documents recently issued by Intel show that their product discontinuance program has already begun. Alongside these two series, Intel will also be discontinuing all Comet Lake-U SKUs, the Celeron 5205U and 5805, and the Pentium 6805.

With Tiger Lake-U out in the wild, there's not much reason to keep producing Ice Lake-U chips anymore. As seen in our Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor review, the Tiger Lake-U processor is generally faster than Ice Lake-U, mainly due to the higher clock speeds it offers.

What's most surprising is the discontinuation of Lakefield. Intel hasn't yet unveiled a successor to its first hybrid processors, and considering the timing of Lakefield's dismissal, it looks like it won't. The series only comprised two SKUs, the Core i3-L13G4 and Core i5-L16G7, which were featured in less than a handful of devices.

Here's the detailed list of all Intel 10th-gen Core, Lakefield, Celeron, and Pentium processors to be discontinued:

Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Core i3-10210U

Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i5-10310U

Intel Core i7-10510U

Intel Core i7-10610U

Intel Core i7-10710U

Intel Core i7-10810U

Intel Core i3-1005G1

Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel Core i5-1035G4

Intel Core i5-1035G7

Intel Core i7-1065G7

Intel Core i3-L13G4

Intel Core i5-L16G7

Intel Celeron 5205U

Intel Celeron 5805

Intel Celeron 6805

Intel uploaded the product change notification on its QMDS website. According to the documents, the product discontinuation process started on July 6. The chip manufacturer will accept orders for most of these processors until October 22, with the last batch scheduled to be sent on April 29, 2022.

The Core i7-10810U/10610U, Core i5-10310U, and Celeron 5205U processors will be the exception. Intel will accept chip orders until January 28, 2022, and the last batch will be shipped on July 29, 2022.