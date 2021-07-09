In context: It is often easy to discount cue-looking games as "just for kids" and wind up not ever discovering that they are super fun. I almost did that with the PSVR title called Moss. Fortunately, I tried a demo and found myself pulled into a story and realm that was very, very cool. Now it's getting a sequel, and I can't wait.

During Thursday's State of Play presentation, Sony announced a few upcoming titles, including battle-royale melee-combat game Hunter's Arena: Legends and loot-based shooter Arcadegeddon. It also had updates on Jett, Deathloop, Sifu, and more (full video below). Sony also announced a sequel to the PlayStation VR adventure Moss, called "Moss: Book II," which has me excited.

The announce trailer did not give away too much (masthead). It looks like more of the same, which is not a bad thing since most players can finish Moss in around four hours. The action is set in what looks to be a new realm with new enemies, but some foes from the first game make a reappearance. It also appears Quill has access to some new weapons even though she was pretty adept with her sword in the first game.

For those unfamiliar, Moss is a game starring a cute little mouse named Quill. However, players do not assume the role of Quill. Instead, they play as Quill's guardian, helping the hapless hero navigate through puzzle-like environments that are set up like physical dioramas.

The player is a physical entity within each setting. They can manipulate objects and interact with Quill. There are puzzle, platforming, and combat elements to the game that are intuitive and fun. The puzzles are challenging but not overly complex. Players can solve them without resorting to looking up solutions on the internet.

Moss and its sequel are not games that are typically on my radar. I'm not a big fan of cutesy games. However, after trying a demo of Moss, I was hooked. Moss: Book II does not yet have a release date, but if you have a PSVR, the first title is entirely worth the $30 price tag while you wait. It's available for PSVR, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift. There is no word whether Moss: Book II is a PSVR exclusive. The first one went to PC four months after the PlayStation release.