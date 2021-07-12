In context: Final Fantasy XIV's success story looks like it was taken from a movie. Initially criticized for being on unfinished state when it launched in 2010, the game was re-released as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn in 2012 in much better shape. From then on, the game has grown exponentially as each expansion has attracted more players to its universe.

Now with three expansions (Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers), Final Fantasy XIV has amassed over 22 million players, making it one of the most popular MMORPGs of all time. However, it looks like the game hasn't yet reached its peak, as the number of in-game players keeps rising to new highs.

The recent surge of players getting into Final Fantasy XIV can be easily explained. Besides the upcoming Endwalker expansion scheduled to release on November 23, 2021, prominent streamer Asmongold decided to try the game after seeing his beloved World of Warcraft in a precarious situation.

During his first Final Fantasy XIV stream, Asmongold was being watched by over 200K viewers, consequently leading the game to an all-time peak of over 48K consecutive players on Steam alone. Then yesterday, Final Fantasy XIV peaked at over 58K players on Steam, breaking the record set the week prior.

As the game's popularity keeps increasing, players have been buying Final Fantasy XIV through the various platforms where it's available, including Steam, PlayStation Store, and Square Enix's own store. In the latter, those looking to buy the Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition (PC download), which includes the base game, a 30-day subscription, and the first three expansions, were surprised to see that there were no more digital codes left in stock.

This is not the first time this has happened with Final Fantasy XIV, but only when a new expansion has arrived. As of writing, Square Enix hasn't yet restocked its store with more keys for the Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition although keys for the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition (PC download) are available. Creative way to simulate scarcity Square Enix!

During the weekend, the Japanese video game publisher also released the FFXIV Endwalker GPU benchmark and a new trailer (watch below). This allows users to test their systems prior to the expansion's release, giving them enough time to upgrade if needed.

Image credit: u/Polydopamine