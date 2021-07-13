Editor's take: Sony has announced a new wireless glass speaker that also doubles as a source of light. The company says it was designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality. I can't help but think that, if Dyson built a wireless speaker, this is probably what it would look like.

The Sony LSPX-S3 features three actuators that attach to the end of the unit’s glass tube tweeter, vibrating it to spread sound in every direction with uniform volume dispersion. There’s also a 46-mm driver for a balanced midrange and a passive radiator to help with low-end notes. The frequency range is 20Hz–20,000Hz (with 44.1kHz sampling), we're told.

The speaker is also Bluetooth compatible and uses Sony’s LDAC audio technology to boost wireless data transmission for an enhanced listening experience.

As mentioned, the unit doubles as a light source, boasting 32 brightness levels and various modes. Candlelight mode, for example, provides subtle illumination that flickers like a real flame, while bright mode is best for general indoor usage. There’s even an option to have the light pulse along to the beat of your music, and a sleep timer for bedtime.

The portable glass speaker is good for up to eight hours of battery life, although your runtime might vary based on whether or not you use the light feature. By connecting two speakers at once, it’s possible to generate true stereo sound with left and right channels.

Sony’s LSPX-S3 glass speaker goes on sale in August priced at $349.99.