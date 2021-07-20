What just happened? Asus has revealed its latest gaming monitor, and it comes with a list of impressive stats: 32-inches, QHD resolution, 1 ms response time, and a blistering 170Hz refresh rate. The Asus TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A may not have a memorable moniker but could appeal to those who want an ideal combination of speed, response times, and visuals.

Asus writes that the VG32AQL1A is designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay. It features the company’s Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology, which Asus says works with adaptive-sync to eliminate ghosting and tearing for extraordinarily sharp, high-frame-rate gaming.

The monitor has plenty of other attractive specs and features beyond that 2560 x 1440 "Fast IPS" panel with its 48Hz to 170Hz refresh rate. There’s Asus’ Variable Overdrive technology for dynamically altering overdrive settings as frame rates fluctuate, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, 1ms GtG response time, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 400 nits peak brightness (HDR) for Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certification. You also get several gaming-focused enhancements, such as pre-set display modes.

Port-wise, there are two HDMI 2.0 inputs and DisplayPort 1.2, which doesn’t quite match some of the HDMI 2.1 monitors or those with DisplayPort 1.4 that we’ve seen recently. There are also two USB 3.0 ports, one headphone jack, and two 2W stereo speakers.

While there’s plenty here that will attract gamers, the success of the Asus TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A will likely depend on the price, which, like its availability, still hasn’t been revealed.